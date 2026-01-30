Accountability and high expectations begin the Joe Brady Era for Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — First, there was shock, followed by frustration. But after his introductory press conference as the 21st head coach of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Brady seems to have calmed the nerves of Bills Mafia.

He took accountability for the team's struggles and inconsistencies on offense while paying homage to Sean McDermott. And set a clear vision for the expectations of how and what this team will look like moving forward.

