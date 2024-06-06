AAA to host group tour for Bills vs. Rams away game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Later this year, AAA is helping you cheer on the Buffalo Bills from sunny Los Angeles!

AAA of Western and Central New York is hosting a group tour for the Bills away game against the Los Angeles Rams on December 8th.

The trip includes roundtrip flights, a 3-night hotel stay, and visits to popular Los Angeles attractions.

Ticket packages are now on sale starting at $2,499 per person.

Space is limited and final payments are due by September 9th.

You can learn more here.