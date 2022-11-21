A Tale of Two Halves: Bills offense shakes slow start and finds 2nd half success

DETROIT, MI. (WKBW) — We've said it once already this season and we'll say it again. Ugly wins are better than pretty losses.

Cleveland's opening drive touchdown took everyone by surprise as the Browns continued to find success in the pass game. In large part due to the connection between Browns' receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Bills were bailed out by a few penalties, dropped passes and a turnover in the first half. And with under two minutes to go, they only found themselves down 10-6. Despite every setback they faced. That was until Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for a five-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo a 13-10 halftime lead.

"Scoring before the half is probably the biggest thing of the game. And then coming out in the second half trying to get more points," Allen says. "That's a way you can really help yourself out. Especially after starting the way, we did."

Buffalo would score 25 unanswered points to take a 28-10 lead to the fourth quarter. Head coach Sean McDermott gave his offense praise in finding ways to score points. Even if it came from the legs of kicker Tyler Bass. Who went six-for-six on field goal attempts. With his longest of the day being from 56-yards out.

"It was good to get settled in and get into a rhythm," said McDermott. "And I think we got some points in six or seven of the last drives of the game so that was good to see."

It wasn't perfect by any means but when they needed a win the most, Buffalo got it done. And as Allen noted in the post-game press conference, the Bills committed zero turnovers this afternoon. Marking the first time they've done so since week two against the Titans.

"We still don't feel like we played very well. But it goes to show playing smart football we put up 31 points," he adds. "And didn't play up to our standard."

Buffalo will spend the next three days back in Western New York before it's wheels up on Wednesday to head back to Detroit. Where a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day awaits.