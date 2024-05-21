A look at the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room; the new pieces brought in for quarterback Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's day two of OTAs, and it's hard to miss all of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's new targets on the field.

Starting with the new number 14 at wide receiver, it used to be Stefon Diggs, but it is now Chase Claypool.

The 25-year-old signed with the Bills in free agency in hopes of a fresh start. Claypool was a high draft pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had a promising rookie year but has since struggled.

"I went from being a starter playing every play to going to Miami and not really playing at all," said Claypool.

Despite his initial struggles, Claypool has embraced the ability to adapt to a smaller role. This flexibility and his unwavering love for the game could keep him in contention for future playtime in Buffalo.

"I know my inefficiencies and the things I need to work on, and I did that this off-season," said Claypool.

Another new wide receiver on the field, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS). He comes to Buffalo looking for a fresh start, with a chance to add another Super Bowl to his resume.

It's still very early in the season, but MVS is already impressed by No. 17.

"You care about winning, you want to go win Super Bowls, but caring about the people you go to war with every day is something I can see that Josh has," said Valdez-Scantling.