'A dream come true': Maxwell Hairston says he's ready to get to work with the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills welcomed their 2025 first round pick to Orchard Park on Friday.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston, out of Kentucky, was introduced during a news conference at Highmark Stadium.

Hairston spoke about getting an opportunity to play with Josh Allen, where he got the nickname "Mad Max" and much more. You can watch Hairston's full news conference with reporters directly below.

Buffalo Bills introduce Maxwell Hairston, first-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Bills, in need of a cornerback, drafted Hairston with the 30th pick during round one on Thursday.