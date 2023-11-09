7 Sports discusses where the Buffalo Bills stand heading into big Monday Night Football matchup against Denver

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field for the first time this week ahead of the team's matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

The Bills are 5-4 and looking to get on the right track as they have lost three of their last five games. Running back Latavius Murray told reporters Thursday he recently led a players-only meeting for the offense.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and 7 Sports reporter Briana Aldridge discussed where the Bills stand as they head into the game, you can watch that discussion in full below.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media before practice and provided the following injury updates:



Cornerback Christian Benford, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and defensive end Leonard Floyd would not practice Thursday and are all considered day-to-day.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard would be limited and remains in the concussion protocol.

Quarterback Josh Allen would practice.

You can watch McDermott's full press conference below.

After practice, Allen and edge rusher Von Miller spoke. You can watch their full press conferences below.

Josh Allen

