7 Players the Buffalo Bills should consider targeting ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the NFL Trade Deadline looming, the Buffalo Bills are expected to be buyers as they search for the missing piece(s) to get them over the hump. It feels like the two positions the Bills are most likely to address are wide receiver and defensive tackle, so here are some names we think would make sense for the Bills.

WR: Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars

This would be a slam dunk addition for the Bills. Thomas Jr. is just 23 years old and is struggling in his sophomore season with the Jaguars. As a rookie, the 2024 first-round pick had a ridiculous 87 catches, 10 touchdowns, and 1,282 receiving yards. But this year he’s failing to meet the lofty preseason expectations, with 27 catches and one touchdown in seven games.

Thomas Jr. is reportedly available if the price is right and would require a huge haul from the Bills. But his ability to stretch the field and cost-controlled contract would be worth a first-round pick going back to Jacksonville if the Bills could convince the Jags to make a move. I ultimately don't think he gets moved, but Bills GM Brandon Beane has to make the call.

WR: Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints

Olave is my favorite option on this list. There have been multiple reports suggesting the Saints won’t move Olave, but it feels like that might be some gamesmanship from New Orleans as they try to get more offers. Olave is just 25 years old and is under contract for the remainder of this season and next season. He’s a great route runner who creates separation and has produced despite mediocre quarterback play. Olave would still be an expensive addition for the Bills but would immediately make the roster more explosive and well-rounded.

WR: Rashid Shaheed - New Orleans Saints

Sticking with Saints wide receivers, Shaheed isn’t as dynamic as Olave, but would bring the Bills a vertical threat they don’t currently have. He would also immediately become their top returner, which would be an added bonus. In eight games this season, Shaheed has 39 catches, two touchdowns, and 431 yards. That’s more catches and yards than anyone currently on the Bills roster.

WR: Jakobi Meyers - Las Vegas Raiders

Meyers wants to be traded. It’s been widely reported that he’s unhappy with his role in Las Vegas, and it feels like, of the players on this list, he’s the most likely to be moved. The soon-to-be 29-year-old wideout is in the final year of his contract, so this would be strictly a rental addition for the Bills. Meyers would bolster the Bills wide receiver room without a huge asset going back to the Raiders.

DT: Harrison Phillips - New York Jets

Death, taxes, and the Bills bringing back former players. Phillips was traded from the Vikings to the Jets prior to the season as a salary dump and is lost in the shuffle on a crowded New York defensive line. With Ed Oliver out for an indefinite amount of time, DeWayne Carter on season-ending injured reserve, T.J. Sanders also on IR, and DaQuan Jones sidelined, the Bills need to add multiple defensive tackles to their roster. They only currently have two healthy defensive tackles on their roster (Deone Walker and Larry Ogunjobi). Phillips checks a lot of boxes with what the Bills covet in the position and could contribute right away.

DT: Calais Campbell - Arizona Cardinals

I’m not sure if Campbell wants to be traded or if he’d rather ride off into the sunset in Arizona. Over the course of his career, Campbell has been a force. He was great with the Miami Dolphins last season and was a free-agent option I thought made sense for the Bills, but ultimately went back to Arizona, where he spent the first nine years of his career. If Arizona is looking for future assets or Campbell wants to try and chase a championship one last time, this is a trade that makes sense.

DE: Arden Key - Tennessee Titans

With Michael Hoecht back from suspension, the Bills probably feel much better about their pass-rushing options than they did just a week ago. But with Joey Bosa’s injury history and the lack of consistency across the board, adding one more option may be a smart move for the Bills. Key is likely on the move as the Titans shift their focus to the future. He’d be a solid rotational option for the Bills, and it would bolster a room while providing some pass-rush juice.