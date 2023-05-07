3rd annual Micah Hyde Charity softball game puts emphasis on community

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The third annual Micah Hyde Charity softball game put the spotlight back on the Buffalo Bills and their relationship with BillsMafia and the Buffalo community. In total over $470,000 was raised for Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation.

Team defense would go on to win for the third straight time over team offense. And Spencer Brown pulled off the home run derby upset over Josh Allen. Through the sunshine and rain everyone at Sahlen field players and fans alike all happy to be a part of this growing offseason tradition.

