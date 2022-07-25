2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Two

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday the Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher University for day two of training camp.

man of the people pic.twitter.com/g2ZHYLQBku — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 25, 2022

the fans seem to be interested in No. 17 pic.twitter.com/KeqDJxgi7o — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 25, 2022

After practice wrapped up for the day Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox spoke to the media.

Diggs stressed how Monday was just the second day of camp and it's a brand new year so it's important to take things day by day. He also spoke highly of fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis and how his breakout last year was no surprise to him.

"I wasn't surprised by it at all, I just felt like he was just doing what he had been doing, just everybody got to see it at a high level," said Diggs.

Knox spoke on several topics, from new teammates on the offensive side of the ball to new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and even a possible contract extension.

"I've definitely communicated that I want to be here for an extended amount of time, so whether that's getting the extension now or later, I definitely hope that happens," said Knox.

You can watch the Diggs and Knox press conferences in full above.

Just before Knox was able to get to the media tent for his press conference he received some new (permanent marker) ink as Bills quarterback Josh Allen snuck up on him and signed his neck.