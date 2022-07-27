Watch Now
2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Four

Joe Buscaglia joined Sports Director Matt Bove Wednesday to recap the first four days of Buffalo Bills training camp.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:30:24-04

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday was day four of Buffalo Bills training camp and it was also a bounce-back day for the offense after the defense dominated day three of camp.

Sports director Matt Bove said Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his best day of camp to this point and he was outstanding. In addition, wide receiver Gabe Davis was dominant and both tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had touchdowns.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs' leadership was on full display on day four of camp.

In attendance on day four were Bills fans who drove over 1,000 miles from Omaha to "shout for the Bills."

Bills players also continued to make time for the fans, stopping to sign autographs.

At one point on day four, defensive lineman Ed Oliver decided he wanted to be behind the camera filming, instead of in front of the camera performing.

After practice wrapped up for the day, Davis and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins spoke to the media. You can watch their full press conferences above.

In addition, Joe Buscaglia, Buffalo Bills beat reporter from The Athletic, joined Bove to recap the first four days of camp. You can watch their full recap above.

