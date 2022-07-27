2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Four

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday was day four of Buffalo Bills training camp and it was also a bounce-back day for the offense after the defense dominated day three of camp.

Sports director Matt Bove said Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his best day of camp to this point and he was outstanding. In addition, wide receiver Gabe Davis was dominant and both tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had touchdowns.

Davis was dominant. Knox and McKenzie both had TDs. Diggs was Diggs. And it goes without saying based on all of the other strong performances but Allen had his best day of camp & was outstanding. https://t.co/jHPxW07VdY — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 27, 2022

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs' leadership was on full display on day four of camp.

Chatted with Khalil Shakir today. We'll have more on him later this week. But here's what he said about Diggs' presence in the WR room. pic.twitter.com/BdiGgvLPv2 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 27, 2022

In attendance on day four were Bills fans who drove over 1,000 miles from Omaha to "shout for the Bills."

Bills players also continued to make time for the fans, stopping to sign autographs.

catching touchdowns and signing autographs pic.twitter.com/DXM4bQljv4 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 27, 2022

At one point on day four, defensive lineman Ed Oliver decided he wanted to be behind the camera filming, instead of in front of the camera performing.

Ed Oliver…



Here to take my job…and I’m ok with it @WKBW pic.twitter.com/nD86tikHJy — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) July 27, 2022

After practice wrapped up for the day, Davis and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins spoke to the media. You can watch their full press conferences above.

In addition, Joe Buscaglia, Buffalo Bills beat reporter from The Athletic, joined Bove to recap the first four days of camp. You can watch their full recap above.