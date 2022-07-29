2022 Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary: highlights and insights from Day Five

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a day off Thursday, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field at St. John Fisher University Friday for day five of training camp.

According to Sports Director Matt Bove, after the offense had a strong day on Wednesday the defense bounced back on Friday with a strong day of its own.

One of the big storylines of the day was an injury to safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde landed hard on the ground and was tended to by trainers. He walked off limping and favoring his right leg. Hyde remained on the sidelines but after a few minutes, he was taken back to the locker room on a cart. The Bills later announced it was an injury to his hip/glute and he was still being evaluated.

After practice wrapped up for the day punters Matt Haack and Matt Araiza, kicker Tyler Bass and long snapper Reid Ferguson addressed the media. You can watch their full press conferences above.

On Saturday the team will strap on the pads for the first time during training camp.