11-year-old table slams after he beats cancer, meets Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While the Bills had a tough loss on Sunday, there was one winning moment.

You may remember Joshy Hutchinson as the eleven-year-old boy who celebrated his last chemotherapy treatment by jumping through a cardboard table. He said he wanted to celebrate beating cancer this way “because I want to do what Bills Mafia does.”

7 Eyewitness News posted Joshy’s video on social media, and it caught the attention of Josh Allen.

This is so awesome! https://t.co/sArXBHEPaI — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) September 2, 2021

On Sunday, the two Joshs finally met at the game.

“It was a great way to celebrate no more cancer,” Joshy’s mom, Lynae Hutchinson, said. “It really was.”

“It was cool, and it was a dream come true,” Joshy said. “He even signed my helmet!”

Lynae Hutchinson

But, the road to get here wasn't so easy for Joshy. He was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's Lymphoma in June and had bi-weekly chemotherapy sessions up to three times a week.

“The chemo treatments were hard,” his mom said. “As soon as he would finally get him to eat or get him to drink, it was ‘oh we have to go to chemo tomorrow.’”

Joshy’s dad, Josh Hutchinson, said Joshy had to wear his Josh Allen jersey to every chemotherapy treatment. Josh’s dad used to be a Miami Dolphins fan.

“He said if I beat cancer, he would be a Bills fan,” Joshy said.

Now, his mom is a part of the Bills Mafia too.

Lynae Hutchinson

“In the beginning, I could care less about football,” his mom said. “But now, I have to figure out how football works. I have no choice. I have to be a fan!”

Joshy said if he could tell Bills Mafia one thing, it would be “thank you for doing everything for me!”

“We appreciate the love and support so much, it’s really helped us get through this really, really hard time,” his mom added.