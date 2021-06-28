Buffalo Beauts sold to NLTT Ventures, LLC, all NWHL teams now independently owned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) announced the Buffalo Beauts have been sold by W Hockey Partners (WHP) to NLTT Ventures, LLC, an entity that combines NL Sports, led by Andy Scurto, and Top Tier Sports, led by Neil Leibman.

The Minnesota Whitecaps were also sold to NLTT Ventures, LLC. The NWHL says with the sale of the Beauts and Whitecaps all teams are now in the hands of independent owners.

“Since the adoption of the league’s new governance model in October, it has been our goal to attract new owners who are well-capitalized and fully committed to club operations and our vision for this league’s future,” said NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. “With these two sales, all six teams are now in independent hands and that provides a strong foundation on which to expand opportunities for professional women’s hockey players in North America.”

The NWHL says Scurto and Leibman have been involved in the league for several years as WHP investors.

“On behalf of NLTT Ventures I want to thank all WHP investors for their support and contributions to the initial development and growth phase of professional women’s hockey,” said Scurto. “Looking ahead, I’m very proud that Neil and I can help advance the NWHL business model and provide Beauts and Whitecaps players with the resources and environment they need to achieve their dreams and be role models for future generations of hockey players.”

The Beauts are one of the NWHL's Founding Four teams, they were previously owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) who relinquished control of the team in 2019.