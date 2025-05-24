Buffalo Bandits win third straight title, become winningest team in NLL history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the third straight season, the Buffalo Bandits are NLL champions, topping the Saskatchewan Rush 15-6 in the deciding game 3 of the NLL finals. With their win, the Bandits have won seven league titles, the most in league history passing the Philadelphia Wings and Toronto Rock, with each team having six titles.

2024 NLL MVP Josh Byrne led the way for the Bandits on Saturday, scoring four goals and adding five assists. 2025 NLL Offensive Player of the Year Dhane Smith had three goals of his own and three assists in the win. Chris Cloutier, who was activated from IR, also had three goals for the Bandits.

The Bandits stars have played like it today.



Josh Byrne has four goals and five assists through three quarters.



Dhane Smith has three goals and five assists.



Dominant duo doing dominant things. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 24, 2025

The Bandits, who fell behind just 24 seconds into the game, stormed out of the gate to start the second quarter with four goals in the first three minutes. The Rush scored the next three goals and made it a 7-6 Bandits lead heading into halftime.

But in the third quarter, the Bandits pulled away and secured their third straight championship. Coming out of the half, the Bandits scored six goals in the third quarter while shutting out their opponent. In 15 minutes a one-goal lead turned into a seven-goal lead.

As he always does, Matt Vinc was phenomenal for the Bandits and a pivotal piece in the team's title this season. Vinc, who played college lacrosse for Canisius, has now won six NLL titles, and three with the Bandits.