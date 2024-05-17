Buffalo Bandits to honor the memory of Buffalo restaurateur Tommy Cowan throughout NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits will have "TC" stickers on their helmets throughout the NLL Finals to honor the memory of Buffalo restaurateur Tommy Cowan, the team announced Friday.

Honoring the memory of Tommy Cowan, an impactful friend of the Buffalo community and a member of our Bandits family, with helmet stickers throughout the NLL Finals. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hzk2GjdLfV — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) May 17, 2024

Cowan, the co-owner of Forty Thieves Kitchen & Bar and Doc Sullivan's Restaurant, died unexpectedly earlier this month.

Cowan, a proud product of South Buffalo, leaves behind a legacy of generosity, kindness and community spirit.

"At Tommy's table everyone was welcome," his obituary read.

Friends told 7 News that Cowan's passing is a "terrible loss."

One of Cowan's first jobs in the hospitality business was Soho on Chippewa. Owner Jay Manno remembered Cowan as the consummate professional.

"He was the guy. It was born into him. Couple his good heart with his morals and he was someone everyone should try and be," said Manno.

"Tommy was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, his generosity seemed to know no bounds", said Father Matt Foley, President of St. Francis High School.

7 News also spoke with Cowan's mother Libby, and his sister Erin, who said "Tommy was the light of our lives, the most generous kind-hearted guy you could ever meet," adding, "He will always be the best guy we know."