Two Buffalo restaurants 'closed until further notice' after sudden death of co-owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Forty Thieves Kitchen & Bar and Doc Sullivan's Restaurant will be closed until further notice following the sudden death of co-owner Tommy Cowan.

Both of the Buffalo staples announced the news on Instagram Tuesday.

Doc Sullivan's posted the heartbreaking notice to its Instagram story.

@doc.sullivans.southbuffalo.ny Doc Sullivan's message

In January, 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo spoke to Cowan and his business partner, Brian Scanlon, at Forty Thieves in the Elmwood Village ahead of the Bills game in Miami. The kitchen and bar have been a consistent sponsor of "Bills Backers at the Beach" in Fort Lauderdale.

Doc Sullivan's in South Buffalo has been a go-to spot for wings in Buffalo, making the Buffalo Wing Trail list.

Cowan was also part of the ownership team of Patrick's Rooftop at 500 Pearl.

