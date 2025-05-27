Buffalo Bandits to hold championship rally in Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center on May 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandits announced the team will hold a championship rally in Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center beginning at 5 p.m. on May 30.

The team said the rally is free and open to all fans and will run from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Player arrivals will begin at 5:15 p.m., and the celebration will include music and entertainment as well as giveaways, photo opportunities and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Championship merchandise will be for sale at the team store inside KeyBank Center.

Parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp and the surface lot between Mississippi and Baltimore Streets.

The Bandits won their third straight NLL Championship, topping the Saskatchewan Rush 15-6 in the deciding game 3 of the NLL Finals on May 24.

Buffalo Bandits win third straight title, become winningest team in NLL history

With the win, the Bandits have won seven league titles. That is the most in league history, passing the Philadelphia Wings and Toronto Rock, who each have six titles.