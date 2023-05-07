Buffalo Bandits roll past Rochester, punch ticket to Eastern Conference Finals

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It didn't take long for the Buffalo Bandits to get on the scoreboard in tonight's Eastern Conference quarterfinals. And that would end up being a telling sign as they put in a 20-goal effort in their win over the Rochester Nighthawks.

Ian Mackay got the Bandits on the scoreboard first in this game. Just 23 seconds after the opening face off. Buffalo would score two more and open up a 3-0 lead after the opening period.

Rochester would finally find the back of the net in the second but the Bandits still outpaced their offensive production. Chris Cloutier and Dhane Smith each had two goals as Buffalo took an 8-4 lead to halftime.

Banditland would not be denied tonight as the hometown crowd proved to make a difference all throughout the game as Buffalo hit the gas in the second half and never looked back. Josh Byrne led the Bandits in scoring with four goals on the night. He and teammate Dhane Smith tallied 10 points each. And with a 20-8 win, Buffalo advances to Eastern Conference semifinals.

They'll take on the Toronto Rock in a best-of-three series beginning next weekend.

