Buffalo Bandits one win away from third straight title; beat Saskatchewan 12-10 in Game 1 of NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits are one win away from a third straight NLL Championship. On Friday night in front of a packed crowd at KeyBank Center, the Bandits topped the Saskatchewan Rush 12-10.

"It was not our best game but we found a way to win," head coach John Tavares said. "I thought we were much better in the second half than the first half."

The Buffalo Bandits are one win away from a three-peat. They’ll either win a championship on Sunday or be back at KeyBank Center next Saturday with a chance to clinch a title. Serious second half effort from the Bandits in front of a rocking crowd @WKBW pic.twitter.com/BWwhiYpOYG — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 17, 2025

Ian MacKay led the way for the Bandits with a dominant four-goal performance. MacKay also added two assists. 2025 NLL Offensive Player of the Year Dhane Smith had three goals and five assists.

Matt Vinc made 44 saves for the Bandits and was perfect in the final quarter. The only goal in the final quarter was an empty-netter from Kyle Buchanan, who also scored three goals.

The Bandits will travel to Saskatoon for Game 2 on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.