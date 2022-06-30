Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith named NLL MVP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Buffalo Bandits forward Dhane Smith has won the National Lacrosse League's Most Valuable Player award for the 2021-22 season.

Smith, who also won the MVP award in 2016, is now one of five players in NLL history to win at least two MVPs.

Smith, who is also known as "The Great Dhane," finished the 2021-22 season with 41 goals and 94 assists for 135 points. His 94 assists broke the single-season assists record, previously held by Mark Matthews with 84 during the 2018-19 season. His 135 points were three points shy of breaking his own single-season points record which he set during his 2016 MVP season.

The Bandits finished the regular season with the best record in the NLL at 14-4. During the regular season Smith led the team in goals, assists and points. After beating the Albany FireWolves in the quarterfinals and the Toronto Rock in the conference finals, they faced off against the Colorado Mammoth in the NLL Finals. The Mammoth won the championship series 2-1.

Earlier this week Bandits goalie Matt Vinc was named NLL Goaltender of the Year and GM Steve Dietrich was named NLL General Manager of the Year.

Smith has also been named First Team All-League along with Bandits defenseman Steve Priolo and Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc. Bandits forward Tehoka Nanticoke has been named to the All-Rookie Team.