BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandits goalie Matt Vinc has been named NLL Goaltender of the Year and GM Steve Dietrich has been named NLL General Manager of the Year.

The Bandits finished the regular season with the best record in the NLL at 14-4. After beating the Albany FireWolves in the quarterfinals and the Toronto Rock in the conference finals, they faced off against the Colorado Mammoth in the NLL Finals. The Mammoth won the championship series 2-1.

After the season came to an end, five Bandits were nominated for NLL end-of-season awards and winners are being announced throughout the week.

Vinc was named NLL Goaltender of the Year for the eighth time in the last 12 seasons on Wednesday. He led the NLL in wins (14), saves (747) and save percentage (.807) during the 2021-22 season. During the season he also accomplished multiple career milestones including playing his 13,000th career minute played, 9,000th save and 130th regular season win. Vinc, who attended Canisius College, signed with the Bandits as a free agent in November 2018.

Dietrich was named NLL General Manager of the Year for the third time on Tuesday. He previously won the award in 2016 and 2019, and he and Saskatchewan Rush GM Derek Keenan are the NLL's only three-time winners. Dietrich joined the Bandits' front office in 2012, he also serves as an assistant coach. Dietrich, also known as "Chugger" played 18 seasons in the NLL including six with the Bandits.

Vinc and Bandits forward Dhane Smith have been nominated for NLL MVP, Bandits defenseman Steve Priolo has been nominated for NLL Defensive Player of the Year and Bandits head coach John Tavares has been nominated for the NLL's Les Bartley Award, Head Coach of the Year.