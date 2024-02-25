Buffalo Bandits drop I-90 rivalry showdown with Albany Firewolves 13-10

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits offense stalled in the third period as their I-90 rival Albany kept their lead and never looked back. The Firewolves sweep the season series against Buffalo with a 13-10 win Saturday night at the KeyBank Center.

Bandits forward Josh Byrne led his team in goals and points respectively (3 G, 6 PTS). Full stats can be found here.

Aside from the loss, Former Niagara Wheatfield Falcon Zack Belter. Who also played on the inaugural men's lacrosse team at St. Bonaventure University made his debut with the Bandits this evening.

Buffalo will head back on the road for their next game coming up next Saturday against Vancouver.