Buffalo Bandits drop 2023-2024 season opener 17-13 to Albany Firewolves

ALBANY, NY. (WKBW) — On Saturday, the Buffalo Bandits' start to their 2023-2024 campaign ended in a 17-13 loss to I-90 rival Albany. The Firewolves rarely played from behind and Buffalo's comeback effort fell flat.

It's not the ideal start to the new season for the defending NLL champions. But a lot of familiar faces such as Chase Fraser, Josh Byrne, Tehoka Nanticoke and others were able to spur some offense. And show most of the rust has been dusted off. As the Bandits aim to repeat as NLL champions.

Speaking of their championship. The 2022-2023 championship banner will be raised pregame ahead of next Saturday's home opener. Buffalo takes on the San Diego Seals for a 7:30 p.m. est. start time.

Link to full stats via the NLL here.