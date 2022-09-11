Buffalo Bandits complete 2022 NLL entry draft with plenty of local talent

BUFFALO, NY. (BUFFALO BANDITS RELEASE) — The Buffalo Bandits selected six players in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft Saturday afternoon, forming a draft class composed of four defensemen, a forward and a transition player. The team also acquired defenseman Devyn Mayea from the San Diego Seals in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft (No. 31 overall) and a third-round pick in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft.

Mayea (6’4”, 210 lbs., 9/21/1998) made his NLL debut during the 2021-22 season with the San Diego Seals and finished the season with eight loose-ball recoveries and one created turnover in three games. The Burlington, Ontario native was selected by the Seals in the second-round (28th overall) in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft after recording 43 points (13+30) in 54 games with the Burlington Chiefs.

The Bandits selected defenseman Cam Wyers (6’5”, 220 lbs., 9/14/1999) with the team’s first pick of the draft (No. 13 overall). While playing at Loyola University, Wyers received USILA All-America Honorable Mention and Second Team All-Conference accolades as a senior in 2022. The Ottawa, Ontario native also earned USILA Third Team All-America and First Team All-Conference recognition as a junior. Wyers, who has appeared in 54 career collegiate games, has totaled nine points (2+7), 126 loose-ball recoveries and 57 created turnovers as a Greyhound.

With back-to-back selections, defenseman Dylan Robinson (6’2”, 180 lbs., 7/1/2002) was Buffalo’s second first-round pick (14th overall). Robinson spent the 2022 season with the Toronto Beaches and totaled 15 points (6+9) in 18 contests. A native of Pickering, Ontario, Robinson joins his brothers, Brandon and Justin, who are both members of the Bandits organization.

Buffalo used its third pick in the first-round (19th overall) to select defenseman Zack Belter (6’5”, 225 lbs., 3/3/2000). Belter has played collegiately at St. Bonaventure for the last four seasons and earned First Team All-Conference honors as a senior in 2022. The North Tonawanda, New York native has totaled eight points (2+6), 73 loose-ball recoveries and 48 created turnovers in 36 career games for the Bonnies.

In the fourth round, the Bandits chose defenseman Ryan Sharkey (6’0”, 180 lbs.) at No. 73 overall for the team’s fourth selection of the day. The Yonkers, New York native has competed collegiately for Canisius College and was named to First Team All-Conference accolades as a senior in 2022. In 39 career games for the Golden Griffins, Sharkey has registered 70 loose-ball recoveries and 29 caused turnovers. Sharkey has competed for the Rapids of the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (UCBLL), which is co-sponsored by the Bandits and the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Bandits selected forward Christian Watts (6’4”, 193 lbs.) with the first of their two fifth-round picks (82nd overall). Watts, a native of East Aurora, New York, has spent the last four seasons with Siena College, totaling 56 points (47+9) in 40 games for the Saints. Watts played for the Rapids of the UCBLL this summer and received the Darris and Rich Kilgour Most Valuable Player Award after posting 52 points (23+29) to rank second in the UCBLL.

Buffalo used its final pick of the draft to select transition player Austin Blumbergs (6’2”, 200 lbs.) at No. 88 overall. Blumbergs posted 23 points (19+4) in 15 games last season at St. Bonaventure, earning Second Team All-Conference honors. In 43 career games for the Bonnies, the Penn Yan, New York native has recorded 59 points (48+11). Blumbergs was teammates with Sharkey and Watts on the Rapids this summer in the UCBLL.