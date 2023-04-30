Buffalo Bandits close out regular season with win, clinch top-seed in Eastern Conference

ALBANY, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits closed out their regular season with a 16-10 road win over the Albany Firewolves this evening. The victory seals the top-overall seed for Buffalo in next week's NLL playoffs.

Buffalo saw their early lead dwindle in the second quarter. But about mid-way through, Chase Fraser, Josh Byrne and the Bandits' leading scorer Chris Cloutier all scored to put Buffalo ahead 9-6 at halftime.

From there they never surrendered momentum, outscoring the Firewolves seven to four in the second half on their way to a big end of the regular season win.

Up next for Buffalo, a rivalry showdown against Rochester in the NLL quarterfinals. That game set for Saturday May 6th at 7:00 p.m. est. from Banditland (KeyBank Center).