Buffalo Bandits clinch home playoff game with win in regular-season finale over Las Vegas

Dhane Smith makes NLL history
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 16:43:46-04

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKBW) — With their 14-5 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs last night in Las Vegas the Buffalo Bandits clinch home-field advantage in their quarterfinal matchup for the upcoming NLL Playoffs.

During their win forward Dhane Smith set the single-season assist record for the third straight season and is the first player ever to record 100 or more assists in three consecutive years.

Buffalo will return to the KeyBank center to host the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night at 7 p.m. est.

