Buffalo Bandits clinch home playoff game with win in regular-season finale over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKBW) — With their 14-5 victory over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs last night in Las Vegas the Buffalo Bandits clinch home-field advantage in their quarterfinal matchup for the upcoming NLL Playoffs.

During their win forward Dhane Smith set the single-season assist record for the third straight season and is the first player ever to record 100 or more assists in three consecutive years.

GREATNESS‼️ Dhane Smith has set the @NLL single-season assist record for the third straight season AND is the first player ever to record 100+ assists in a year! pic.twitter.com/xk2ePGRg1G — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) April 21, 2024

Buffalo will return to the KeyBank center to host the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night at 7 p.m. est.