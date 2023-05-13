Buffalo Bandits beat Toronto Rock 14-5, one win away from NLL Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The Buffalo Bandits are one step closer to their first NLL championship since 2008. On Friday the Bandits beat the Toronto Rock 14-5, earning a game one victory in the East Conference Finals. Buffalo can punch their ticket to the NLL Finals with another win against Toronto in the best of three series.

Josh Byrne led the way for the Bandits, scoring five goals. Tehoka Nanticoke, Chase Fraser, and Chis Cloutier scored two goals each, while alternate captain Dhane Smith had eight assists.

Matt Vinc made 52 saves, allowing only five goals.

Game two between Buffalo and Toronto will take place Saturday night in Hamilton at 7:00 p.m.

If Toronto wins game two, Buffalo will host game three on Saturday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.