Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Buffalo Bandits back into win column with 12-8 victory over Colorado Mammoth in NLL Finals rematch

Byrne, Smith and McCulley with big nights in win
Buffalo Bandits.jpg
Buffalo Bandits
Buffalo Bandits.jpg
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 22:39:18-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits got themselves back into the win column tonight with a 12-8 win over the Colorado Mammoth. In a rematch of last season's NLL Championship series.

Buffalo started fast, racing out to a 6-0 lead in the 2nd period.

Colorado would chip away at that deficit throughout the rest of the game. But the Bandits, behind a seven-point performance from Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith. And a six-point performance from Brad McCulley. Were able to stay out in front and earn a much-need win at home.

Full stats can be found here.

Buffalo (2-2) will hit the road for their next game. Thankfully, it's not too far. Just a quick trip down I-90 East to take on the Rochester Knighthawks next Saturday. 7:00 p.m. est. is the set start time for that contest.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!