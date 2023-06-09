Buffalo Bandits announce plans for championship celebration in Alumni Plaza

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits, your 2023 NLL Cup Champions, have announced plans for a championship celebration in Alumni Plaza at KeyBank Center on June 15.

The Bandits won the team's first championship since 2008 with a 13-4 victory over the Colorado Mammoth on June 3.

The celebration of the team's championship victory is free and open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. The team says players will be featured on the main stage to salute Banditland and thank them for their support throughout the season.

During the celebration fans can also enjoy:



Music

Food and beverage

Sponsor activations

Face-painting station

Balloon twister

Performance by the Bandettes

Photo opportunities with a “2023 NLL Champs” light and balloon display

360 Fan Cam

The team said those in attendance will have the opportunity to make a nonperishable food donation to FeedMore WNY in exchange for a special edition poster commemorating Buffalo’s championship victory which will be available to the first 1,000 fans.

New championship merchandise will also be on sale. Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp and the surface lot between Mississippi Street and Baltimore Street.

The event will come to an end at 6:15 p.m. with the Bandits leading a procession down Washington Street to Sahlen Field where the Buffalo Bisons will host "Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark."

Tickets for Lacrosse Night are on sale now and the team says Bandits season ticket members should check their email for exclusive opportunities and ticket offers. Those attending Lacrosse Night will be able to have their photo taken with the NLL Cup from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.