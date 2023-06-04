Bandits claim its first NLL Championship since 2008

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits' final game of the season has arrived, and they knew they would walk out of the KeyBank Center with a championship trophy or empty-handed. All they have to do is face the same team they met at this moment last year but have a different outcome.

Buffalo, falling to Colorado on the road in Game 2, makes Saturday's game the tie-breaker. Bringing the Bandit's best weapons, Josh Byrne was activated off injured reserve and scored with two seconds left in the first quarter to give the Bandits the 2-1 lead.

Tehoka Nanticoke also scored in the first quarter; his came 1:40 into the game.

2nd Quarter

The Bandits added a little more insurance in the second quarter. Both goals come from Chase Fraser, giving the Bandits a 4-2 lead at halftime.

3rd Quarter

The Bandits took complete control in the third quarter, continuing to attack Colorado's defense. That included four additional goals for the Bandits, 8-3.

Byrne's accounted for 3 of the goals in the 3rd.

4th Quarter

This quarter was arguably the most physical, resulting in a few scuffles.

Emotions were high with so much on the line however Buffalo, gets their redemption, and are crowned the 2023 NLL Champions.

Saturday marked the team's fifth championship in franchise history.

Final score 13-4, Bandits.