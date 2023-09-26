Buffalo Bandits announce 2023-24 schedule as team prepares to defend NLL Cup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits, your reigning, defending and undisputed 2023 NLL Cup Champions, have announced the team's 2023-24 schedule.

The Bandits will start the season on the road against the Albany FireWolves on December 9.

On December 16 the Bandits will return to the KeyBank Center and raise the team's fifth championship banner to the rafters prior to the home opener against the San Diego Seals.

The Bandits won the team's first championship since 2008 last season, defeating the Colorado Mammoth in the NLL Finals.

You can find the full schedule below with home games in bold.



Saturday, Dec. 9 at Albany – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. San Diego – 7:30 p.m. (Banner Raising Ceremony)

Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Georgia – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Colorado – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at Rochester – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 vs. New York – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 at Toronto – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Rochester – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 at Halifax – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Albany – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at Vancouver – 10 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Saskatchewan – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at Panther City – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Philadelphia – 1 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at Colorado – 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Calgary – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at Las Vegas – 10 p.m.

In addition to the team announcing the schedule, the NLL announced a new standings format and playoff structure.

There will be a single-table "Unified Standings," a model in which teams will be ranked regardless of geographical location.

The playoff structure will now feature the #1 seed vs. #8, #2 vs. #7, #3 vs. #6, and #4 vs. #5. The Quarterfinal round will still be single elimination and the Semi-finals and Finals will still be the best-of-three series.