Breaking down Bills mandatory minicamp & a WNY connection to the New York Knicks' NBA Championship

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — School's out for the Summer.

Well, technically not, but the Buffalo Bills are off for the next six weeks and the Leading the Charge crew puts a ribbon and bow on Mandatory Minicamp. Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts share their thoughts on who stood out at minicamp and what could be in store when training camp begins at the end of July.

Also, the University at Buffalo head men's basketball coach George Halcovage III joins the show to talk about what it was like to coach now NBA champions Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart while coaching with Jay Wright at Villanova.

All that and more can be found in the video above.