Blue Jays postpone Saturday game, doubleheader set for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Toronto Blue Jays have announced Saturday's game has been postponed due to weather.

The game against the Texas Rangers will be made up on Sunday as part of a straight doubleheader.

Today's game has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:07 pm ET tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hAWNZAunUg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 17, 2021

According to the Blue Jays, the first game on Sunday will take place at 1:07 p.m. and the second game will begin around 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Anyone who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game through the Blue Jays will be automatically refunded to the original payment method and the credit should appear in as soon as 30 days. Tickets for Saturday’s game will not be valid for the doubleheader.

The Blue Jays announced on Friday that the team will be heading back to Toronto at the end of the month.