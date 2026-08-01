Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured during training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field at practice on Saturday after suffering a right leg/foot injury.

During team drills, Gardner-Johnson went down and was immediately evaluated by trainers and teammates. After about a minute, he limped off the field and couldn't put any weight on his right side.

Gardner-Johnson went into the medical tent and was evaluated for about five minutes. After a few minutes, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane went to check on his newly signed safety. About a minute later, Gardner-Johnson was taken to the locker room.

"Obviously it's way too early to tell what's going on there. But we're all hoping the best for him. You never want to see anyone go down and usually the third practice of camp is always the dangerous one," Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht told 7 Sports. "He's in there getting imaged and checked out by the doctors. Hopefully things come back, and good news follows. We're all keeping him in our thoughts."

This is Gardner-Johnson's first year with the Bills and was signed as a free agent in March. Through three days of camp, he has been a standout on defense and was expected to be the starting safety opposite Cole Bishop.