Big storylines ahead Buffalo Bills OTAs & Buffalo Sabres off-season decisions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their OTAs, there are many big storylines ahead to discuss.

You can catch the full interview with Ryan Talbot of the "Shout - A Buffalo Football Podcast" and Syracuse.com above.

Also the Buffalo Sabres are out of the playoffs and have entered the off-season, where they might make some big decisions. Whether that be Alex Tuch's future in the Sabres or signing a longer contract with Zach Benson and Bo Byram.

You can watch the entire livestream at the top of the page!