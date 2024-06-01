Atlanta Falcons defensive end, Buffalo native Demone Harris back in town for 5th annual football camp

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Former Bishop Timon standout, University at Buffalo alum and now Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris is back in the city of good neighbors this weekend.

The Buffalo native is set to host his 5th annual football skills and showcase camp at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park on Sunday afternoon in partnership with the BAMFAM Foundation.

“I don’t think it ever gets old, the kid's faces and the joy it brings them that’s what it’s all about," Demone told 7 Sports. "It’s not about me it’s more about doing something to give back to the city and give back to these kids and this community.”

Harris hasn't forgotten where he's from and when he walks onto Pierce Field for his 5th annual football camp, he’ll be reminded of where it all started.

“It allows me to put everything into perspective. You’ve got my high school right up the street and this field right here is my practice field where I practiced in high school," Harris adds. "It just brings back old, nostalgic memories and brings back that excitement.”

Harris is using his platform to show the next generation of athletes here in Western New York that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

“One of the reasons why I hold this camp every year is to show the kids that it’s possible to make it out of this area and make it to the big leagues," he added. "And that it’s possible to come back and give back. That’s the biggest thing I’m looking forward to is giving back to these kids.”

So, any 3rd-12th graders looking to sharpen their football skills or have fun with friends are invited to the free camp on Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 at Pierce Field at Mulroy Park.

The event is free and more information can be foundhere.