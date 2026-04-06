Are the Buffalo Sabres good enough to win the Stanley Cup?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite clinching a playoff spot for the first time in 14 seasons, the Buffalo Sabres have plenty of questions heading into the postseason.

After a recent skid, the Sabres aren’t a sure thing to be playing on home ice when the playoffs begin. The lineup is also very much in flux, with plenty of moving parts and lingering injuries for the blue and gold.

So, what storylines are we following, and what matchups are favorable for the Sabres heading into the playoffs? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove was joined by Joe DiBiase from WGR-550 to discuss the drought ending and the Sabres' outlook from here on out.

They discuss postseason x-factors, recent struggles, and plenty more. You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page!

