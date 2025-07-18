Anthony Delisanti enjoying opportunity to play close to home at the 66th annual Porter Cup

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — As the 66th annual Porter Cup teed off at the Niagara Falls Country Club once again this week, it welcomed back Sanborn's Anthony Delisanti, fresh off his NYS Amateur Championship last week in New Hartford.

His second-round score of 64 is now a course record, but it took a thrilling four-hole playoff to capture the title in the final round.

“Those situations are what you play for," Delisanti told 7 Sports. "That was probably something I’ll never be a part of again, so I’ll try to relish every moment like that. You don’t see much of that even on the PGA Tour, so it’s definitely cool to be a part of it. But I was able to control myself and compose myself very well, which I was very happy with.”

His recent first-place performance gave him the confidence he needed heading into the Porter Cup.

“At the end of the day, it’s just golf, anybody can beat anybody, and it’s obviously a little confidence in the hat," Delisanti said. "But this week, for example, everyone starts at even par. You just have to play your game and see what happens at the end of the week. But obviously, the more confidence you can have, the better.”

Before Delisanti even teed off in this year’s Porter Cup, he reflected on what this event means to him. Knowing that as his golf career continues to grow, the opportunities to play close to home will do the opposite.

"Kind of thinking about it, this is going to be really my last shot at playing in front of my hometown," he added. "There aren’t many professional golf tournaments close, but hopefully, maybe a PGA Championship down the road in Rochester. But, being this is my last chance as an amateur to play in front of my family and friends is special.”