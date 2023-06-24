An Australian and a Buffalonian walk into a Bar-Bill

EAST AURORA, NY. (WKBW) — Each year some of the best junior golfers from our local area and around the globe make their way the East Aurora Country Club for the International Junior Masters.

It’s there you’ll see some incredible golf from the future of the sport. And if you search a little farther into the rough. You’ll also find incredible friendships. Like the one St. Mary's sophomore Cole Jones and Sydney, Australia native Brodie Herring have created.

On the course they’re competitors. But their friendship off of it would make you think otherwise.

"Cole was the first one I texted saying I’m here. Can’t wait to see you," Brodie told 7 Sports.

Cole has helped make Brodie’s second trip back to Western New York feel like his home away from home. Doing so in true 'Buffalonian' style.

“We hang out a lot more outside of just playing. We’ve been in contact all year. I got him hooked on the Bills,' says Jones. "Different time zones but he gets to watch those games.

“I’ve got my family hooked on the Bills. Which is awesome. They love it. I love the culture around football in America," Brodie added. "It’s so much more passionate than rugby or seven’s is in Australia.

Aside from the chance to play in the longest running junior invitational in North America. What keeps Brodie wanting to come back to our neck of the woods so much. Other than maybe Josh Allen and honey butter barbecue wings at Bar-Bill. Is the city of good neighbor spirit. That has always welcomed him back with open arms.

“Especially some of the other members and all these people I keep in contact with. I just can’t wait to come back here," he says.

So be sure to come check out Brodie, Cole and 81 other talented amateur golfers starting Tuesday. As the International Junior Masters celebrates its 70th year in East Aurora.

