Amherst Central Schools earns 'National Unified Champion School' recognition

AMHERST, NY. (WKBW) — During halftime of Amherst High School's Unified basketball team's senior night, the school was recognized by Special Olympics of New York with the "National Unified Champion School" banner.

Amherst is now only one of 10 schools in the Western region of New York that have achieved the multiple levels of criteria required to earn this distinct recognition.

"We have three components — unified sports, whole school engagement, and inclusive youth leadership — so the schools have to be meeting the 10 standards within those components," said Associate Director of Programs for Special Olympics of New York Western region, Julia Posch. "As well as also show that they can sustain this program in the future."

The school was recognized during halftime of Thursday's game against Lackawanna. The athletes and their partners shared moments of embrace as they celebrated the achievements of everyone involved.

Amherst head coach Jennifer Higgins, who's coached the unified basketball and bowling teams since their inception eight years ago, said a recognition like this brings awareness to the hard work everyone puts in to see life through different lenses.

"Our athletes...here we celebrate everyone's differences and uniqueness," Higgins said. "We talk a lot about it and do a lot of team building where we really come to an understanding of what life is like for all of us."

Perhaps the best part of a unified sports team or club is the "unlikely" friendships that are fostered through it. Like the one Kayley Gust and Emily White have shared for many years.

Kayley: "I love Emily's sense of humor and that we can just talk."

Emily: "I like how kind she is and how funny she is."

Amherst Unified Basketball now enters the playoff portion of its season, but regardless of any trophy they may or may not win, their ability to make inclusion not only a reality but something everyone wants to be a part of is all the proof they need to call this season a success.