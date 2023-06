BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bandit fans waited a long time for Thursday's NLL Cup celebration with their hometown team. 15 years to be exact.

They made sure to make the most of it and savor every moment of the team's trophy ceremony at Alumni Plaza. Before parading up to Sahlen Field in a firetruck-escort. Where Finals MVP Dhane Smith threw out the first pitch prior to tonight's Bison's game.

You can watch 7 News catching up with fans to talk about this experience in the video above.