70th annual International Junior Masters set to welcome in over 80 golfers from 10 different countries

EAST AURORA, NY. (WKBW) — If you're a golf fan here in Western New York. Then next week the East Aurora Country Club is the place to be. As they celebrate their 70th annual International Junior Masters Invitational.

Beginning on Tuesday and wrapping up on Friday, 74 boys and eight girls with an alternate will take part in the event. In total 10 different countries will be represented this year. As it continues to be the longest running junior invitational in North America.

Giving fans in attendance a great look at the future of the sport. Which of course, includes a lot of local talent from all across Western New York

"They say iron sharpens iron," says Orchard Park's Charlie Fischer. We're good golfers and we compete against each other all the time. And it speaks to the field. We have probably 20 to 30 guys in the field that are within a 30-40 minute radius of this golf course."

"I think it speaks volumes to the quality," adds tournament director Jeff Kamien. "Again golf as a whole is getting younger. Much of our local talent are just finishing their freshman and sophomore years of high school. And they have two or three more years of junior tournaments to play."

Medal play will begin Tuesday June 27th and wrap up with match play and the finals on Friday June 30th.

