LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stage is set at the Niagara Falls Country Club to welcome some of the top men and women amateur golfers to Western New York for the 67th Porter Cup.

This year’s event gets underway starting next week, and when it comes to summertime traditions in Western New York, any avid golfer will tell you the Porter Cup is right up there with the best.

Because every year, this amateur tournament gets to showcase some of the best up-and-coming golfers from around the country and even the world right here in our own backyards.

On the men’s side of things, some of the biggest names in golf, like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and more, have all participated in the Porter Cup while climbing in their careers. And it’s that rich history that keeps people coming back.

"We've got 68 major winners. Currently, 93 players on the PGA Tour have played here. I think 12 on the LPGA Tour that have played here too. So it's, it's well represented," says Porter Cup tournament director Marty Shimmel.

WATCH: 67th Porter Cup plans to continue spotlighting amateur golf here in WNY

67th Porter Cup plans to continue spotlighting amateur golf here in WNY

This year’s tournament will be the 12th to feature a women’s tournament and the fourth coinciding with the men's during the same time. In just a little over a decade, the Porter Cup has become one of the most sought-after amateur tournaments for the future of women’s golf.

"I think the women, they don't have the amount of tournaments the men do. And when we combined the men's and the women's, we found a really positive experience for not only players and coaches, but also people throughout the amateur golf world," Shimmel said. "Some of these young ladies are playing in front of crowds that they're not used to playing in front of, so it's kind of exciting for them."

Throughout the 67 years the Porter Cup has been played here in Lewiston, the sport of golf itself has grown immensely. This has created new amateur tournaments that compete with the Porter Cup. But there’s still a charm that organizers believe keeps bringing people back.

"The amateur golf business has gotten so competitive. What we try to sell is a great tournament," said Shimmel.

"We're still a very viable tournament, a great tournament, and it's fun for the family. If you look at some of these other tournaments there, they have outstanding fields, they play at outstanding courses, but I think we do a little bit more. We have dinners, we have some funny, fun events for the families, so they take them to the Maid of the Mist, which is always a big sell. So, we try to make it a little more," Shimmel said.

This year’s Porter Cup starts July 15-18th at the Niagara Falls Country Club with both the men's and women’s tournaments.