64th Porter Cup adds new wrinkle to promote men and women's tournament

NIAGARA FALLS, NY. (WKBW) — The 64th Porter Cup is set to tee-off from the Niagara Falls Country Club beginning next week. And this year tournament officials have added a new wrinkle in to help promote the women's side of the tournament.

For the first time in Porter Cup history the men and women tournaments will be combined. In years past the women have held their tournament in early June. But assistant tournament director Janelle Degregoil says this move will allow more spectators to watch the women compete.

"Historically the women's tournament was in June during the week. It was held on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. So they played three rounds and it was during school here in New York State. So a lot of the younger girls couldn't come watch this. There were no spectators. But now I feel like the women feel more recognized. They're playing four rounds of golf. They're getting weekend exposure. So I think it gives them an extra boost."

The 64th Porter Cup Starts Wednesday July 12th. You can find more information here.