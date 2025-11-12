12 new members officially inducted into Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, 12 new members of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame were officially inducted at the Buffalo Convention Center.,

From Olympians to Super Bowl champions and broadcasters, the class of 2025 was enshrined for their contributions to the world of sports, both here in Western New York and beyond.

From the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Website

Meet the Class of 2025:



Clar Anderson – NCAA wrestling champion and award-winning wrestling coach.

– NCAA wrestling champion and award-winning wrestling coach. Mike Buczkowski – Long-time baseball executive and longest tenured general manager in Buffalo Bisons history.

– Long-time baseball executive and longest tenured general manager in Buffalo Bisons history. Joey Giambra (Veteran) – Known as the “uncrowned king” of the middleweight boxing division.

(Veteran) – Known as the “uncrowned king” of the middleweight boxing division. Jack Jurek – AMF World Cup Champion Bowler (1984) and winner of two PBA national titles (1995 and 2009).

– AMF World Cup Champion Bowler (1984) and winner of two PBA national titles (1995 and 2009). Tom Montemage (Veteran) – Three-time member of the U.S. Olympic cycling team (1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, 1964 Tokyo).

(Veteran) – Three-time member of the U.S. Olympic cycling team (1948 London, 1952 Helsinki, 1964 Tokyo). John Murphy – Legendary Buffalo radio and television broadcaster and longtime voice of the Buffalo Bills.

– Legendary Buffalo radio and television broadcaster and longtime voice of the Buffalo Bills. Paul Owens (Veteran) – General Manager of the 1980 World Series Champion Philadelphia Phillies.

(Veteran) – General Manager of the 1980 World Series Champion Philadelphia Phillies. Jim Peelle (Veteran) – Known as the “father of modern intercollegiate athletics” at the University at Buffalo.

(Veteran) – Known as the “father of modern intercollegiate athletics” at the University at Buffalo. Meaghan Sittler – A pioneer for women’s hockey, and a college and international hockey standout.

– A pioneer for women’s hockey, and a college and international hockey standout. James Starks – All-WNY (Niagara Falls H.S.), 3-time All-MAC honors (UB) and a member of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV championship team.

– All-WNY (Niagara Falls H.S.), 3-time All-MAC honors (UB) and a member of the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl XLV championship team. Kathy Sweet – All-WNY basketball standout (Clarence H.S.) and Big East Rookie of the Year and 2-time Big East All- Conference honors (Boston College).

– All-WNY basketball standout (Clarence H.S.) and Big East Rookie of the Year and 2-time Big East All- Conference honors (Boston College). Jillian Vogtli – Two-time U.S. Olympian, and 5-time member of the U.S. World Cup Ski team.

Please note that the “veteran” designation indicates that the inductee is being honored posthumously.

"I'm nervous to tell you the truth. I'm not used to being recognized or honored or anything. Great people and great Hall of Famers," former voice of the Buffalo Bills John Murphy told 7 Sports.

Alongside Murphy were 11 other individuals who made significant contributions to their respective sports. Like President of Baseball Operations for the Buffalo Bisons Mike Butchkowski. Who has spent over three decades making sure baseball always has its place in Western New York.

We're not the Bills, we're not the Sabres, but you know we're between those seasons. It's affordable family fun," Buczkowski says. "And this year, how exciting with the Blue Jays. In Game 7, every starter had worn a Bison uniform at one point, and they were so close to winning. But yeah, it's just been a great ride.

Also among the honorees tonight is Megan Sittler, a pioneer for women's hockey, which started during her time at Nichols. Now she reflects on the growth of women's hockey as a sport and the role she played in it.

"It's incredible. It's so good that all the little girls get to have big dreams now," Sittler added. "I think that playing sports, playing hockey is such a fun experience, and it's so big in Western New York."