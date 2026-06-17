11 Day Power Play surpasses historic milestone during 10th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 10th straight year, the puck has dropped on the 11 Day Power Play, a hockey fundraiser aimed at raising money for cancer research in Western New York.

Up to this point, the organization has raised more than $14 million for cancer-related causes, including $8 million donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Proceeds from the event also go towards Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish, and Golisano Children’s Hospital.

"I cannot believe it’s been 10 years; this was supposed to be a one-time event," Amy Gold, 11 Day Power Play co-founder and executive director, said. "This came out of both hope and sadness, you know, in our family, just like everyone else here in the community, we're all touched by cancer. To be able to turn a one- time event into a 10-year event is something that was really not imaginable, and here we are."

"So many people are affected by this in my life, so it’s nice being part of it," 11 Day Power Play captain Zachary Volino said. "It’s a community of helping; that’s what it is. Everyone loves hockey, Roswell is right in our backyard, so cancer is so close to us."

This year's event includes 2,800 players and runs from June 17th to June 28th at LECOM Harborcenter. Games are free to the public. The organization has a goal of raising $1.7 million this year alone and is still hoping for more community support.

"We're not stopping until cancer is gone. I mean, that's been our motto," Gold said. "We're going to work hard every year, and we're going to come back, and we're going to grow bigger, and we're just going to do all the things we can to help patients in our community."

