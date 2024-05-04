1 down, 1 to go; Buffalo Bandits dominate Toronto Rock with NLL Finals trip in sight

HAMILTON, ON. (WKBW) — Coming into game one of the NLL Semifinals the Buffalo Bandits, despite being the lower seed were a perfect 2-0 in the regular season against the top-seeded Toronto Rock. That trend continued Friday night as they smashed the Rock in a 12-4 victory.

Just over the US/Canada border in Hamilton, the two rivals squared off in their third matchup of the season with the stakes higher than ever. Buffalo's two wins this season were only by a two-goal margin. So to think the Bandits would jump out and start the game the way they did might not have been on anyone's bingo card.

So loud in here we thought we were in Banditland! 🗣️#LetsGoBandits pic.twitter.com/ISdBb0WQJa — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) May 4, 2024

Buffalo scored the first six goals with the first five being in the first half to take a 5-0 lead into halftime. When Toronto finally got on the board it was the third period and the Bandits were ahead 6-1. From there they continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal.

Kyle Buchanan led Buffalo in goals with three, while Josh Byrne tallied four assists with his lone goal to finish as the game points leader (5). Full game stats can be found here.

But of course, when you take a shutout against the NLL's number-one team into the third period you have to give credit to the defense and goaltending. Buffalo's Matt Vinc was as unstoppable as the brick house from the childhood story, "The Three Little Pigs," on Friday night.

Vinc racked up a whopping 53 saves in the game one victory and continues to play his best lacrosse at the right time.

#Banditland are you ready? Sunday night at the KBC, Buffalo has a shot to punch their ticket to the #NLL Finals...AGAINCaught up with @Tehoka1 a few weeks back for a longer story I'm working on but of course, the dude just fires you up when he talks about this cityEnjoy! pic.twitter.com/MY6090Gwgz — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) May 4, 2024

Buffalo and Toronto will make their way back to the City of Good Neighbors for game two of the best-of-three series on Sunday. That one is set to start at 5:30 p.m. est. With a win, the Bandits will punch their ticket to a third-straight NLL Finals appearance.