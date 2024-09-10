Some Buffalo catholic church closures, mergers finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The night before the Diocese of Buffalo announces its final recommendations for which churches and parishes will close or merge, 7 News has obtained a partial list that shows some changes from the initial recommendations.

St. Mark Parish in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood will stay open but St. Margaret in North Buffalo will become what the Diocese calls a "secondary worship site." The details of what that means aren't clear, but it seems these worship sites will be open for events like weddings baptisms and occasional masses.

7 News has also learned that St. John Kanty in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood will close as previously announced and its parish will merge with St. Stanislaus in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Diocesan leaders announced the plans via Zoom at meetings held across the region Monday night before the full final recommendations are announced at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The diocese announced in May it would be shutting down 34 percent of its parishes and 38 percent of its worship spaces. Following the announcement, the diocese has met with its seven regional vicariates across Western New York to recommend which parishes should merge.