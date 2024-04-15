"Rust' armorer sentenced to 18 months for fatal shooting on movie set

The armorer on the movie set for "Rust" was sentenced to 18 months in prison Monday.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed sat through hours of emotional victim impact statements during Monday's hearing, appearing downcast and tearful at times.

In a recorded video from Ukraine, Hutchins' mother talked about how difficult this time has been for her, according to a translation provided by the court.

Gutierrez-Reed offered a brief apology during the hearing, but New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said she lacked remorse.

"The word remorse, a deep regret coming from a sense of guilt for passed wrongs, that is not you," she said.

Gutierrez-Reed was in charge of weapons on the New Mexico set of the Western movie starring Alec Baldwin. The actor was holding the gun that went off, striking Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who survived.

Baldwin is also charged with involuntary manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. In an interview following the shooting, Baldwin has maintained that he cocked the hammer of the gun but did not pull the trigger, claiming the gun malfunctioned. Baldwin is set to go on trial in July.

