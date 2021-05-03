Plan announced to reopen New York on a regionally-coordinated basis beginning May 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen the state on a regionally-coordinated basis beginning May 19.

Cuomo said New York has worked with New Jersey and Connecticut on the regionally-coordinated reopening and beginning May 19 most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state region. This includes:

Retail

Food services

Gyms and fitness centers

Amusement and family entertainment

Hair salons

Barber shops

Offices

Museums

Theaters

Cuomo says the 6-foot social distancing rule remains in place across the state in line with the CDC's guidance. Although most capacity restrictions will end, capacity will be limited to the space available that will still allow for 6-foot social distancing. If the CDC's guidance changes, the state will update the guidance. The governor says if all individuals present proof of full vaccination or a recent a negative COVID-19 test, gatherings may occur in excess of the 6-foot rule.

Last week it was announced the bar and restaurant curfew would be lifted May 17 for outdoor dining and May 31 for indoor dining. Food is also no longer a requirement with an alcohol purchase in the state.

For catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result the curfew will be lifted May 17, the curfew for all catered events will be lifted May 31.

Indoor catered events can increase the gathering limit to 250, with proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result it can be increased to 500 on May 19.

Residential gathering limits will increase to 50 on May 19.

Outdoor large stadiums can increase capacity to 33% on May 19. NY, NJ, CT are working on a joint protocol for stadiums moving forward.