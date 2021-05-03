Watch

Plan announced to reopen New York on a regionally-coordinated basis beginning May 19

Mike Groll/AP
In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update at Baber AME Church in Rochester, N.Y. "We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread." (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 12:14:37-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen the state on a regionally-coordinated basis beginning May 19.

Cuomo said New York has worked with New Jersey and Connecticut on the regionally-coordinated reopening and beginning May 19 most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state region. This includes:

  • Retail
  • Food services
  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Amusement and family entertainment
  • Hair salons
  • Barber shops
  • Offices
  • Museums
  • Theaters

Cuomo says the 6-foot social distancing rule remains in place across the state in line with the CDC's guidance. Although most capacity restrictions will end, capacity will be limited to the space available that will still allow for 6-foot social distancing. If the CDC's guidance changes, the state will update the guidance. The governor says if all individuals present proof of full vaccination or a recent a negative COVID-19 test, gatherings may occur in excess of the 6-foot rule.

Last week it was announced the bar and restaurant curfew would be lifted May 17 for outdoor dining and May 31 for indoor dining. Food is also no longer a requirement with an alcohol purchase in the state.

For catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result the curfew will be lifted May 17, the curfew for all catered events will be lifted May 31.

Indoor catered events can increase the gathering limit to 250, with proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result it can be increased to 500 on May 19.

Residential gathering limits will increase to 50 on May 19.

Outdoor large stadiums can increase capacity to 33% on May 19. NY, NJ, CT are working on a joint protocol for stadiums moving forward.

